Yellowstone Quake announce coaching change

November 22, 2022







The Yellowstone Quake of the NA3HL have announced a coaching change effective immediately. After much deliberation, the team has made the decision to part ways with Head Coach and General Manager Chris Blaisuis.

As a result, the Quake are proud to welcome back Ryan Theros as the new Interim Head Coach and General Manager. Theros makes his return as the Quake’s winningest coach in Quake history.

“We appreciate what Chris brought to the organization and thank him for his time and effort. As we look forward, we know we must do what is best for the organization and our players, and we are grateful for the continued support of our entire community as we make every effort to do so. Coach Theros has our full confidence and support in rebuilding a winning culture here once again,” said Quake President Jon Riley.

The Quake currently sit is 6th place in the Frontier Division with a 6-11-13 record through 20 games played so far during the 2022-23 season.

“Coach Theros is a coach that will push us all, as players, to levels we never expected we could reach. On behalf of the team I can say we are all very excited to have him here,” said Quake Captain Wyatt O’Donoghue.

“I am excited to be back! Cody has always felt like home to me over the years, going back to 2010. This is one of the best and most unique places to play junior hockey. From the great billet families, too the hard-working community here, Cody is a place these players can truly get a great life experience while playing Junior Hockey,” said Theros. “I’m looking forward to working with these players to help them get to where they want to go! It’s a young team with a lot of drive and willingness to learn! I can’t wait to get on the ice and get started with these young men.”