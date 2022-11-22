‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner, who’s a dad of 7, says he’s ‘like any other parent trying to figure it out’

Kevin Costner can relate to a lot of parents when it comes to fatherhood.

Costner, 67, is a dad of seven. The “Yellowstone” star shares three children with his wife, Christina Baumgartner, 48. The pair have been married 18 years and are parents to: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 13, and Grace, 12. Costner also has four children from previous marriages: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

The award-winning actor, who hosts Fox Nation’s “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” docuseries, is detailing how fatherhood is a joy in his life.

“You’ve got to get down on the ground and play with them,” Costner shared with People magazine. “And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I’m like any other parent: I’m trying to figure it out.”

Costner also shared that his son Hayes played a role in his decision to join “Horizon,” an upcoming epic western. “He’s very good,” Costner said of Hayes. “But I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me. And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. ‘This is really neat. You should come be with me.'”

When the Oscar-winning director is not working, he shared with the outlet that he enjoys spending time with his family.

“I work as a provider. I’m a father and I’m a husband, but the world doesn’t revolve around me,” Costner shared.

“When I’m not making a movie, I’m living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I’m waiting for them to come out of a party. I’m just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works,” he concluded.

Costner portrays John Dutton on the Emmy-nominated “Yellowstone,” but he channels his character’s love for the natural wildlife of Yellowstone on the new Fox Nation series, which celebrates Yellowstone’s 150th birthday.

Streaming exclusively on Fox Nation, “Yellowstone: One Fifty” is an inside look at the country’s oldest national park, where Costner explores the natural landscape and traces the timeline of the park’s preservation.

“I’ve grown up with the word Yellowstone all my life,” Costner says. “When I finally saw pictures of it when I was younger, I began to understand what was maybe so special about it.”

The four-part series follows Costner as he observes what makes the pristine scenery an “alien world” by tracing the steps of the 1871 Hayden expedition. This expedition helped document much of the park’s natural beauty and scientific wonders, leading to Yellowstone’s formal creation as the first U.S. National Park in 1872.

“I’m walking in the shadow of the pioneers, following the trail they blazed,” Costner said in the special.

He added: “To know that the river’s still flowing, these mountains still stand… I never tire of looking at them and the great open spaces appealed to me. And mountains that look like they would be impossible to travel through, they never fail to take my breath away.”

The exclusive Fox Nation miniseries is available to stream now.

