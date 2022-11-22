‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Almost Became a DJ Before Acting

Paramount Network

Can you name one Yellowstone character who isn’t wrapped up in drama? We’re going to guess the answer is a resounding “no!”

If you watched the two-hour season 5 premiere, you know that there’s been plenty of drama from the start, and even more trouble coming for the Dutton family. Namely, from the new corporate shark Sarah Atwood, who seems poised to pounce on Jamie Dutton.

Jamie may not be Dutton by blood (we found out he was adopted in a shocking twist in season three), but John has raised him as his son and loves him as such (despite Beth’s constant antagonism 😂). To Jamie’s credit, he always tries to do what’s best for the Yellowstone Ranch, even if his methods seem questionable. After all, the idea that “the ends justify the means” could be the personal motto of everyone in the cast. John stole the governorship right out from under Jamie for precisely that reason!

Despite all of this, the premiere showed that the prodigal son had returned to the fold… for now. With Jamie yet again entering the eye of the Dutton-drama-tornado, it’s worth getting acquainted with the actor who plays him: Wes Bentley. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversial Dutton—including his role in an Oscar-winning movie and his surprising musical aspirations!

What movies and tv shows did Wes Bentley act in?

Paramount Network

Calling all 90s movie fans: Wes Bentley first became famous for his role in the Oscar-winning 1999 drama American Beauty. The actor portrayed Ricky Fritts, the artistic, emotional neighbor. Remember the long, soulful monologue about a plastic bag floating in the breeze? Yep, that was a 21-year-old Wes. The actor continued to land parts after the acclaimed film but struggled in his personal life during the 2000s. In 2009, he entered a 12-step program which helped turn things around. He played game master Seneca Crain in The Hunger Games, costarred in Lovelace, and appeared in the sci-fi drama Interstellar. Before joining Yellowstone, Wes acted in seasons four, five, and six of American Horror Story.

Story continues

Who is Wes Bentley’s wife?

Kevin Winter – Getty Images

The Arkansas native is happily married to film producer Jacqui Swedberg. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and have two children together. Wes recently brought the kids up on the Kelly Clarkson Show when Kelly asked why his foot was in a cast.

“Well, do you want the real story or the cool story,” Wes replied. The answer was the cool story, obviously.

“We were out camping with my kids when a bear attacked us, and I round-house kicked the bear!” Wes joked. “We talked it out and everything was okay, but I learned not to kick bears.”

Paramount Network

Silly as this reveal may be, we also learned about Wes’s other career aspirations during the interview with Yellowstone costar Luke grimes, who you may know is also a country singer. It was only natural that music would come up in their conversation, but the whole thing took a surprising turn when Clarkson asked Wes about his own musical background.”Did you use to DJ EDM? Is that real?” the host asked.

*Cue the jaw drop.

Yep, it’s true! The actor who plays Jamie Dutton loves electronic dance music.

“Well, I wanted to,” Wes said, “I was really into it, I was pretty good at it, and I love good house music…but I never quite made it where I was doing it as a real thing.”

So, there’s more than one musically talented Dutton brother! Do we see a country-EDM collaboration on the horizon? 🤔

You Might Also Like