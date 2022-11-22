Yellowstone’s Lloyd Pierce is five years younger than actor Forrie J. Smith

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone season 5, episode 3*

Over the course of its five seasons, the cast of Yellowstone have grown into a family for the show’s fans as more is slowly revealed about each character.

Played by Forrie J. Smith, Lloyd Pierce is a character who has been around since the very beginning, with him proving to be an experienced and largely reliable ranch hand, although season 4 saw him go off the rails when trying to win the affections of Laramie.

In season 5’s latest episode, we joined the bunkhouse crew as they celebrated Lloyd’s birthday but how old is the Yellowstone character and how does his age compare to actor Forrie J, Smith?

How old is Lloyd on Yellowstone?

Lloyd Pierce turned 58 years old in episode 3 of Yellowstone season 5.

In the latest episode of the series, Beth Dutton returned home to the ranch after a business trip to Salt Lake City to find the bunkhouse crew in good spirits as they celebrated Lloyd’s birthday, which was revealed to be his 58th – much to the surprise of the fellow ranch hands.

To celebrate, Beth suggests that they go a bar in the nearby town of Bozeman and the night starts off well enough as new arrival for season 5, Abby (played by country singer Lainey Wilson, could be found singing at the bar.

However, the night took a violent turn when Beth smashed a bottle over the head of a woman who had been hitting on Rip, resulting in a visit from the sheriff.

Sorry to end your birthday on such a downer, Lloyd.

Forrie J. Smith’s age in comparison

Forrie J. Smith was born in Helena, Montana on March 8, 1959, which makes him 63 years of age as of November 2022.

As a result, this makes Smith five years older than his Yellowstone character, who has just turned 58.

A cowboy at heart, Smith appeared on the rodeo circuit for a number of years and first turned his talents to acting in the 1980s with his first role coming in the TV series Desperado.

Since then, Smith has appeared in the likes of Tombstone, Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice and Better Call Saul while he’s also worked as stuntman on numerous projects, most notably Rambo III.

As well as starring on Yellowstone, Forrie is something of a social media star, with his Instagram account boasting more than 286,000 followers, where he posts behind-the-scenes images from his work on Yellowstone as well as promotional material for the show as well as brands he works with.

Fans react to Lloyd’s birthday

Following the reveal of Lloyd’s age, a number of Yellowstone fans have taken to social media to offer their thoughts.

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Lloyd from Yellowstone turned 58 on the program. I feel like he looks far more than 4 years older than me. I think I may be unrealistic about my youthful appearance.”

As another added: “Lloyd in Yellowstone is 58? Damn, I look young for my age. But he does have way better hair and grows a better mustache.”

Meanwhile, this fan simply wanted to wish Lloyd well, saying: “Happy Birthday Lloyd 🤠🎂🎉”

And finally, this fan commented: “Sorry the events ruined your night Lloyd. But happy birthday though 💖”

Yellowstone season 5 is airing weekly on Paramount Network in the US and Paramount+ internationally.

