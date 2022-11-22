Categories
Zac Efron And An Adorable Koala Thank Netflix Fans For Watching Down To Earth


Zac Efron is a busy man these days. The actor is set to star in an upcoming wrestling movie, The Iron Claw, and has also weighed in on the idea of joining the MCU, among other projects. Now Efron is celebrating the release of Season 2 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix, where he journeys to Australia and takes viewers on an adventurous and educational ride. And he has a furry friend to celebrate with!

The second season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron hit Netflix on November 11 and was on the Netflix Top 10 chart for November for about a week following its release. Despite the series not staying on the chart for very long, Efron is still as grateful as ever and thanked fans on Instagram for watching the show with a very adorable picture of him and a koala bear:





