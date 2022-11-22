Zelensky’s men launch ‘silent’ assault on key peninsula

Ukrainian armed forces are carrying out stealth attacks on Kinburn Spit, a thin outcrop of land between the Dnipro River and the Black Sea just beyond the recently-liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv, that is currently serving as a last strategic outpost for Russian troops in the region. Russia is believed to have moved troops to the head of the peninsula in a bid to block the advancing forces, after an initial assault was launched by Ukrainian scuba divers in inflatable boats.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the recapturing of the spit – usually a nature reserve – will allow Ukraine to reassert control over its ports and increase naval activity. Ukrainian officials have said the outcrop cannot withstand a large fighting force, and the stormy weather it experiences is being used as an “advantage”.

Ukraine is remaining tight-lipped about the specifics of the operation. Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the southern military operation said the offensive is in “silent mode”, but told Ukrainska Pravda: “At these times, it is usually very stormy there. And it is impossible to hold on, even to just stand in one spot. Very powerful winds, storms, even nature washes away and drains the enemy from this land.”

