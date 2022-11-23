10 Former Child Stars Who Wish They Grew Up “Normal,” And 9 Who Don’t Regret A Single Thing

3.

Reflecting on a trip he took home to Toronto after signing his record deal, Justin Bieber told GQ, “I was working so much as this young kid that I got really sad, and I missed my friends, and I missed normalcy. And so me and my friend hid my passport. The record label is freaking out, saying, ‘You have to do the Today show next week and you can’t find your passport.’…But I was just going to do anything to be able to just be normal at that time.”