10 Most Photo-Worthy Spots In Orlando, Florida (Besides Disney)

When most people think of Orlando, they picture Disney. Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Disney World are all popular tourist attractions. Some tourists visit Disney for delicious drinks, some for the fun attractions and rides, and some for the pure magic of the parks. There is so much more to Orlando than Disney, however.





Orlando is one of many Florida cities offering spectacular all-inclusive resorts. The city is also home to numerous beautiful nature areas, lakes, gardens, and parks. A mix of natural beauty and stunning man-made sculptures and buildings makes Orlando a very Instagrammable spot. Below is a list of the ten most photo-worthy spots in Orlando, Florida (excluding Disney).

10/10 Orlando Postcard Mural

One very photo-worthy spot in the city of Orlando is the postcard mural by Greetings Tour. This work of art is located on the side of Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe, which is actually not a donut shop but rather a record store! The mural features bright greens and oranges, and the designs inside the letters depict different tourist attractions in Orlando. The artists’ website provides a guide to what each letter represents, with O depicting Lake Eola Park, R depicting Epcot, etc.

Address:

703 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

9/10 Tom Fruin’s Glass House

Another cool art installation worth visiting and photographing is artist Tom Fruin’s Glass House. This unique sculpture is made from reclaimed materials and possesses a stained-glass appearance. While this glass house is beautiful during the day, the glowing green, blue, red, yellow, and clear glass is truly breathtaking when viewed after dark. Other unique sculptures by Tom Fruin can be found all over the world, from the US to Argentina to Turkey to Denmark.

Address:

13615 Sachs Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827

8/10 Annie Russell Theatre

An architecturally beautiful building in Orlando worth photographing is the Annie Russell Theatre. This theater was built in the Romanesque architectural style and first opened its doors in the 1930s, with the 2022-2023 season being the theater’s 90th anniversary! The interior of the theater is just as beautiful as the exterior. The red velvet seats, detailed ceiling beams, and carved-out arches are all part of the building’s charm. Do more than just snap a picture and stay for a show at the Annie Russell Theatre.

Address:

1000 Holt Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

7/10 Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

A lovely outdoor attraction offering up some stellar photo ops is the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. Located just north of Orlando, this attraction emphasizes education and conservation rather than simply using animals for entertainment. The zoo portion of this attraction features giraffe feeding, chats with zookeepers, and even a zipline course. The gardens’ portion features a butterfly garden, native Florida plants, wildflowers, and culinary herbs.

Address:

3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Hours:

9 am-4 pm daily

Cost:

Adult- $21.95-$23.95, senior (55+)- $17.95-$19.95, child (3-12)- $15.95-$17.95, 2 and under-free

Tip:

Save $2 by

ordering a ticket

online

6/10 The Wheel At ICON Park

There are various ways visitors can take in the Orlando scenery. Some enjoy airboat tours, while others prefer an aerial view of the city. The Wheel at ICON Park provides a spectacular bird’s eye view of Orlando. This Ferris wheel stretches 400 feet into the sky, and each ride lasts around 18 minutes. At night, the Wheel is lit up with over 64,000 colored LED lights as part of an evening light show. The daytime views are just as impressive and photo-worthy.

Address:

8375 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday 12-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 12-11 pm

Cost:

Adult- $28.99, child- $23.99

5/10 CityArts Art Gallery

There are plenty of beautiful art museums in the state of Florida, but it is also fun to visit galleries and view the art created by local artists. The charming emerald green exterior of CityArts gallery makes for a lovely photo. The art inside, as well as the layout, is truly photo-worthy as well.

CityArts is technically a flagship venue containing multiple small galleries behind its doors. Be sure to explore the Signature Gallery, Spotlight Hallway, and Young Artists Gallery.

Address:

39 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Hours:

Tuesday-Sunday 11 am-6 pm, closed Mondays

4/10 Lake Ivanhoe

A photo-worthy lake in Orlando is Lake Ivanhoe. Walking along the lake is one of the many free activities to do in Orlando. Take some pictures of the lake, as well as the lovely skyline. Both daytime and nighttime photos look great from this location.

Some tourists opt for a more unique lake experience by going on a neon paddleboard and kayak adventure. Epic Paddle Adventures offers a Night Glow Paddle Tour, where guests glide along Lake Ivanhoe on paddleboards or in kayaks covered in colorful LED lights.

Address:

344- NE Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Cost:

Adult- $75, child (6-12)- $65, two-person kayak- $150

3/10 Leu Gardens

Leu Gardens is the perfect spot to capture photos of Orlando’s beautiful flora. The botanical garden stretches 50 acres and contains some lovely plant collections. The Arid Garden, Azalea Collection, and Citrus Grove are all must-see spots in the garden. Citrus Grove is home to over 50 different types of citrus trees, and the Arid Garden contains palms, succulents, and cacti. Leu Gardens is also a popular wedding venue, as it photographs beautifully.

Address:

1920 North Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL, 32803

Hours:

9 am-5 pm daily

Cost:

Adult- $15, child (4-17)- $10, active military/veteran- $10 (ID required)

2/10 The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum Of American Art

Tom Fruin’s Glass House is made of beautiful colored glass, but the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum contains detailed stained-glass windows. About a 20-minute drive from downtown Orlando, this museum features a collection of artwork by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Visitors ooh and aah over the detailed and colorful stained-glass windows, as well as the beautiful jewelry, pottery, and paintings found in the museum.

Address:

445 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 am-4 pm, Sunday 1-4 pm, closed Mondays

Cost:

Adult- $6, senior (60+)- $5, student- $1 (with ID), children (12 and under)- free

1/10 Kelly Park – Rock Springs

The most photo-worthy spot in Orlando is Rock Springs, found inside Kelly Park. This park contains stunning emerald waters surrounded by lush greenery. Rock Springs is a popular spot for tubing, as the current creates a natural lazy river.

This spot is quite popular and fills up quickly in the summer. Only 280 vehicles are allowed to enter at a time, so get there early to ensure a spot. Locals recommend arriving at the gate before the park even opens for the day. The breathtaking water, picnic area, lazy river, and beautiful greenery make Rock Springs a must-see and must-photograph spot.