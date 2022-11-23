Categories Celebrities 14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories Post author By Kristen Harris Post date November 23, 2022 No Comments on 14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy. View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘absolutely’, ‘wild, Backstories, celebrities ← Mark Sharpe’s Innovation Partnership Brings the Metaverse Into Perspective – Grit Daily News → New Multiplayer Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Modes Revealed In Latest Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.