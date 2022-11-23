2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship ATP & WTA Entry List featuring Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Raducanu and Jabeur

The 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be the fourteenth edition of the exhibition event played at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

This year, it will take place from December 16th through 18th and five out of eight players are already known. Last year, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic in the women’s tournament to become the first Arab to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This year, the Tunisian will compete too but she will play against a different player.

Playing in Abu Dhabi is always exciting,” Jabeur said ahead of her appearance. “I had a fantastic experience there in 2021 and I don’t want to lose the opportunity to defend my championship title this year.”

“Aside from the match itself, I am most excited to see my fans there – I find them extremely special as they have supported me throughout every competition I have participated in this year.”





The 2021 US Open champion, Emma Raducanu will play against world number 2 in Abu Dhabi, as the Brit said: “I am thrilled to finally be making my debut in Abu Dhabi,” said Raducanu. “I’ve heard great things about the fans and how supportive they are, and I can’t wait to play in front of them all.”

In the men’s tournament, Andrey Rublev lifted the trophy last year when he defeated Andy Murray in the final and the Russian will compete also this year. He will be joined also by the 2022 US Open finalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud who will compete in the men’s event.

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov also competed last year. Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz completed the line-up in Abu Dhabi last year but they won’t play in 2022.

The previous champions at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship include likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, but they also won’t be joining the even this year.

On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe and Cameron Norrie will all make an appearance at the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time to contest the Mubadala World Tennis Championship,” said Ruud. “It’s been a tournament on my radar for some time and I know that the level of tennis is going to be of the highest quality. I’m excited to be involved and play in front of my fans over there in the UAE.”

The 2022 Mubadala ATP & WTA entry lists are as follows.

Men

Carlos Alcaraz

Andrey Rublev

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Frances Tiafoe

Cameron Norrie

Women

Emma Raducanu

Ons Jabeur