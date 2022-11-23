22 Famous Men That You Might Be Surprised To Realize Are Actually Short Kings

The average height for a man in the U.S. is 5’9″, which means anyone under 5’9″ is — by the internet’s definition — a short king. And even though you probably assume every famous guy is a towering demi-god, it turns out that Hollywood is secretly full of short kings. Here are some of them:
1.
Stanley Tucci is 5’8″.
2.
Tyler James Williams is 5’8″.
3.
Jeremy Allen White is 5’7″
7.
Robert Downey Jr. is 5’8″.
12.
Mark Ruffalo is 5’8″.
13.
Ben McKenzie is 5’8″.
14.
Benji Madden is 5’6″ and Joel Madden is 5’7″.
16.
Andrew Scott is 5’8″.
17.
Kendrick Lamar is 5’6″.
18.
Patrick Stump is 5’5″.
20.
Josh Hutcherson is 5’5″
22.
John Stewart is 5’6″.
24.
Dylan Minnette is 5’8″
27.
And Finally, Danny DeVito is 4’10”. My personal fav short king.
