3 Netflix Shows to Binge Over Thanksgiving Break

‘The Crown’ Under Fire For Alluding to Yet Another Prince Philip Affair In Season 5

Craving some mystery? Try ‘1899,’ from the creators of ‘Dark’

If you watched Dark, you know how much work the showrunners, Boran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, put into creating the edge-of-your-seat mystery. Now, the duo is back with an entirely new story. 1899 follows the passengers on a ship called the Kerberos traveling from Europe to New York. When they stumble upon the Prometheus, a ship that went missing four months earlier, things start to get a little bonkers. 1899 isn’t a show you can idly watch in the background and definitely requires your full attention, but if you’re in the mood for mystery and looking for a Netflix show to binge, this is a perfect choice.

1899 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Looking for something different? ‘Mind Your Manners’ is a great option for Netflix shows to binge

These days there’s a reality TV show for almost everything. But remember when everyone went nuts over Marie Kondo’s Sparking Joy on Netflix? It was basically ASMR for people who love to watch others get organized. Mind Your Manners is in a similar vein.

The Netflix synopsis reads, “Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?”

Mind Your Manners streams exclusively on Netflix.