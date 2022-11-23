3 Netflix Shows to Binge Over Thanksgiving Break

The holiday season is upon us, which means for most people, the temperature outside has dropped, forcing us indoors. That leaves us with plenty of time to catch up on some shows over the next few weeks. If you’re looking for something to watch, we’ve got you covered. Here are three Netflix shows to binge over Thanksgiving break.
In the mood for drama? Press play on the Netflix series ‘The Crown’
The world mourned earlier this year when Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old. This reportedly sent showrunners for the Netflix series The Crown scrambling to make adjustments to the show. The Crown follows a fictionalized version of the Royals’ lives beginning in the 1940s, and as of season 5, they’ve reached the years involving Princess Diana. For those obsessed with the British monarchy, The Crown serves as a great way to watch how everything (mostly) went down.
Find The Crown Seasons 1-5 currently streaming on Netflix.