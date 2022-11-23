8 API Celebs Who Talked Hollywood Representation At Last Week’s API Excellence Celebration

7.

Dinah Jane on Pacific Islanders in media and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in DC’s Black Adam: “We’re used to being very humble, so for us to step out and show that we’re here too — that matters. I feel like [successful East Asian media, like Squid Game] kind of gives us Polynesians the drive to stand right behind you guys and say, ‘Let’s all do this together as a community.'”