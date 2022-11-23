8 Best Movies Set In The 15th Century

The 15th century was a time of great importance to mankind. During those 100 years, some leaps and strides in culture, politics, and economy were being made through the Renaissance period. At the same time, the use of gunpowder as a weapon of mass destruction was also reaching prominence.





Thus, events that took place in the 15th century would eventually give birth to important advancements in society. The films based on these events thankfully captured the spirit of this period of early transition. The West was busy with its conquests as usual, while the other countries dealt with their civil wars

8/8 The King

Release Year: 2019

Available on

Netflix

First up is, of course, a dramatic tale of a power struggle between France and England. It chronicles the rise to power of a young Henry V of England, played by none other than Timothée Chalamet — a French-American actor. His rival is none other than the French prince Louis, the Dauphin played by Robert Pattinson— an English actor. The two could have just switched roles to ease their tongues.

In any case, the young Henry V, nicknamed “Hal” finds his kingdom in chaos after his succession is challenged by potential usurpers from within his castle walls, as well as Louis from France. The problem was, he was unseasoned and had yet to prove his worth as a monarch, with his carousing and drinking days not too far off behind him. Thus, there was no shortage of slights and challenges to his coronation.

7/8 The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Release Year: 1996

Available on

Disney+

The Disneyfication of Victor Hugo’s classic French Gothic novel was more or less a good tale with some valuable morals. It’s the story of a hunchback named Quasimodo, who is shunned by society and the church due to his appearance.

That is until Quasimodo meets a Romani woman named Esmeralda, who teaches him how to value himself past his physical appearance. This doesn’t sit well with Quasimodo’s oppressive guardian, Judge Frollo, and the former is eventually prompted to defy the Judge in a rather daring mini-uprising against tradition and social norms.

6/8 Medieval

Release Year: 2022

Available on

Netflix

The aptly named Medieval is one of 2022’s latest period pieces. It’s about the epic rise of the iconic Czech warlord Jan Zizka, whose feats include defeating the armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. He was one of the few commanders in history who had never known defeat in any battle he led.

Of course, he had plenty of experience prior to fighting the two biggest powers in Europe at the time. Zizka had a colorful mercenary career and was only forced to wage war in order to bring order to Europe, initially by kidnapping a princess. As usual, lots of fictional liberties were taken here, but overall, those itching for some knight fights will find plenty to like here.

5/8 Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Release Year: 2009

Available on

Hulu

Sadly, the first Ong Bak film was set in the modern era, but viewers won’t be too puzzled with the second film, Ong Bak 2, since it’s essentially a distant prequel. The film continues martial arts artist Tony Jaa’s rise to fame as he plays the titular Thai warrior. It’s set in 1431 in Siam (modern-day Thailand) during the Ayutthaya Kingdom era.

Ong Bak 2 gives Tony Jaa’s character, Tien, a more tragic background. His whole noble family was killed, but luckily for him, he was saved by passing bandits and martial artists. Since then, Tien’s life changed as his newly adopted family trained him under the expectation that he would fulfill a prophecy to become a great warrior.

4/8 The Emperor’s New Groove

Release Year: 2000

Available on

Disney+

The Emperor’s New Groove is something for those who aren’t keen on stressing themselves out with medieval action or political dramas. It’s a comedy about a spoiled, self-centered Incan monarch who learns to be humble and considerate after getting turned into a llama. It’s worth watching alone for the how and the why, as well as David Spade’s performance as Emperor Kuzco.

The exact time period in the series is unspecified, but the Inca Empire in Peru reigned around the 14th-15th century before Spanish Conquistadors disrupted their domains. In any case, it’s a fun family movie and offers an important life lesson for people of all ages. Think of it as an Ebenezer Scrooge story, except he gets turned into a llama.

3/8 Belladonna of Sadness

There are many films about Joan of Arc’s tragic and noble tale, but most of them weren’t particularly well-received or modern. Belladonna of Sadness spins that old and legendary tale about a female knight champion and turns it into an arthouse anime with a spectacular style.

How Joan’s story here unfolds is drastically different, however. After being violated by a local lord at her wedding knight, Jeanne (or Joan) actually made a pact with the devil. This transformed her into a vengeful monster instead of a champion of the oppressed French masses. It’s Fantasia for adults, but with added trippiness.

2/8 New Dragon Gate Inn

Release Year: 1992

Available on

Netflix

New Dragon Gate Inn is a Taiwanese wuxia film that is a remake of the 1967 Dragon Inn movie. Both are set in the Ming Dynasty period in China, but the film takes place around 1457. It’s a classic martial arts tale where a group of noble children is saved from slaughter by martial arts artists who happen to be in the wrong place at the right time.

The remake features some familiar faces such as Donnie Yen and Tony Leung in this energetic uprising movie. The latter’s band of martial artists save the royal children, thus ensuring a brighter future for the Ming Dynasty. For those who ever wanted to see Donnie Yen as a villain instead of a hero, this movie paints him rather darkly.

1/8 Margrete: Queen of the North

Anyone who still has a hangover for Medieval political drama like House of the Dragon will find plenty to like in Margrete: Queen of the North. It explores a time period in the 15th century when the kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark were united under one banner by Queen Margrete, who used her adopted son, Erik as a proxy ruler.

Of course, as with any kingdom ruled like that, Margrete soon finds her dominion challenged by the Kalmar Union, which is a personal alliance of several Scandinavian kingdoms. The film is Margrete’s attempt at political maneuvers and court intrigue to preserve her life’s work in this power struggle.

