8 Hardest Achievements To Unlock In Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Release any game that puts you into first person, and you already know the trophies will be more challenging than most. When playing in the third-person, you can see far more of the area around you, and sometimes they even let you switch between third and first. But when it’s primarily first-person, you know you’re in for a rocky time.





RELATED: Things That Make No Sense In MW2’s Campaign

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the type of game most have played before, but with a focus on weapon handling realism that melds into the graphics, too. There’s a steep learning curve to shooting the right way, and earning these achievements won’t be a simple feat.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

8/8 Don’t Touch The Deck

Criteria

– In the “Dark Water” mission, advance 90 meters toward the front of the ship without touching the deck.

The Dark Water mission presents a different level of frustration because it won’t be the enemies sniping that’ll get you. Instead, the massive crates will squash you against the wall, an entire region of humility since a few inanimate objects can seemingly take out a trained team. Make this a little easier on yourself by solving two problems.

If you climb onto the crates, you will be in the line of sight more, but with a good few quick, precise shots, you can take out the enemies ahead and earn the trophy all in one. You need to keep moving forward, but from on the crates, go back down to the deck, and it’s out of the question.

7/8 Going Dark

Criteria

– Complete the “Low Profile” mission without triggering any alarms.

Low Profile is a co-op mission set during nighttime, where stealth is your key to survival. The goal is to gather intel and then (hopefully) escape without anyone noticing your presence there. If you also go after the achievement requiring you not to set off any alarms, you may as well aim for the three-star rating.

For three stars and the Going Dark achievement simultaneously, go in, extract the three required nuclear materials, and leave, all while staying undetected. You’ll need a planned route and a backup plan for if things go wrong, whether you go for the three stars or not.

6/8 Practice Makes Perfect

Criteria

– Shoot all the targets in the training area in the “Ghost Team” mission.

Unlike Low Profile, Ghost Team is a campaign mission and for the Practice Makes Perfect mission, you have to shoot all 33 shooting range targets. You can follow a round route to get all these targets; they aren’t far from each other but blend into the environment, especially inside buildings.

RELATED: Things Only Pro Players Know You Can Do In Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2

You’ll have to deal with your fair share of enemy fire. Make sure not to complete the mission objective before shooting all targets; otherwise, you’ll be locked out of getting the trophy.

5/8 Must Be Wind

Criteria

– Rescue the hostages in the “Countdown” mission without the enemies firing their weapons.

Countdown comes right after Low Profile and is one of the last campaign missions. Your main goal is to neutralize the missile and safely rescue the hostages. Suppose you include the Must Be Wind achievement in this. In that case, you’ll also want to complete the hostages part without enemies firing their weapons.

It’s quite an extended mission, so it will do you good to play a practice run normally before going for the achievement. During the practice run, keep a mental note of approximately how many enemies are in each room. Remember, don’t rush during this run, and keep going regardless of whether anyone spots you.

4/8 Gunless

Criteria

– Finish the “Alone” mission without firing a gun

Alone is a fantastic campaign that takes over 40 minutes if you start to struggle in those tricky parts. You’re alone (surprise, surprise), having just been betrayed by one of your own, and have to make your way through Las Almas with nothing to defend yourself. Throughout the stage, you can find a knife and, eventually, guns with limited ammo. However, the primary way to protect yourself is with the resources used to create defensive and offensive items.

Playing a gunless round of the mission is entirely doable, albeit relying a little on luck. Some points will be so stressful that you wish to take a few out with the shotgun beside you.

3/8 No Time To Lose

Criteria

– Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes.

Tense night missions have become a staple of Call of Duty’s reputation, at the very least appearing in multiplayer mode. Well, in MW2, Prison Break is the most critical nighttime mission taking you and your team on a rescue operation to get Alejandro back from Graves.

RELATED: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – All Maps, Ranked

Before entering the prison and heading to the correct cell, you need to guarantee there’s a decent amount of guards taken out around the building so you can get inside without collateral damage. This plays out by Price sneaking through the guards and Soap watching through CCTV cameras to keep everything in check.

There are a few stages of this CCTV footage to get through; finishing in four minutes isn’t something you’re likely to do without planning and a little trial and error.

2/8 Hellride

Criteria

– Earn three stars in the “Denied Area” co-op mission.

The only criteria for Denied Area’s three-star ratings are to complete the mission in 16 minutes and to have whoever’s playing with you also prepared to go for the challenge. Similarly to the previous co-op mission, Low Profile, you’re there for intel, which isn’t hard to get your hands on. Instead, the tasks leading up to it will cause some frustration.

On your way to the intel, you’ll visit places called SAM sites. You’re attempting to plant bombs and escape these sites before any helicopters and cars can catch up with you. These armoured vehicles will make finishing the mission in 16 minutes much harder, so try not to stick around any longer than needed.

1/8 Cutting Heads Off Snakes

Criteria

– Finish all campaign missions on either Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Veteran and Realism are two very taxing difficulty levels; the only difference is how little information Realism gives you. You can no longer check how much ammo you have; ally NPCs don’t have a tag showing they’re on your side. In terms of combat, Veteran and Realism are the same. Every level has to be played in complete stealth, melee kills and distractions are a must, and ammo drops are scarcer than ever.

If you’re an avid player of the series or shooters in general, you’ll have some well-needed experience to get through each section with more ease than most. However, if this is your first Call of Duty game, all we can say is good luck.

NEXT: Changes To Make Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Go From Good To Great