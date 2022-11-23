81 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2022

So far November is shaping up to be a quieter month of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix Canada library. However, there is still plenty of time for many more departures to be announced.

One of the biggest titles set to leave Netflix Canada in December is Fast & Furious 7. A handful of popular movies such as Bad Boys 2, The Little Rascals, Straight Outta Compton, and Reservoir Dogs will also be leaving Netflix Canada.

25 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2022

All Good Things (2010)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Boys 2 (2003)

The Cleanse (2018)

Doomsday (2008)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

The Glass House (2001)

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Iron Fists and Kung-Fu Kicks (2019)

Labor Day (2013)

Limbo (2020)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

The Missing (2003)

Monster Island (2017)

My Happy Family (2017) N

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Priest (2011)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Rucker50 (2016)

Sheena (1984)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

White Chicks (2004)

7 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2022

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)

Gormiti (1 Season)

If I Were an Animal (1 Season)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

Paprika (1 Season)

Space Jungle (2 Seasons)

W1A (3 Seasons)

10 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2022

Bad Neighbors 2 (2016)

Break (2018) N

Bridesmaids (2011)

Fast & Furious (2009)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Little Rascals (1994)

Senna (2010)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 4th, 2022

The Best of Me (2014)

Lost & Found Music Studios (2016)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on December 5th, 2022

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

1 Interactive Special Leaving Netflix Canada on December 6th, 2022

Minecraft: Story Mode (2015)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on December 13th, 2022

Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)

21 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 15th, 2022

Bangistan (2015)

Blue Story (2019)

Body Cam (2020)

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Don (2006)

Don 2 (2011)

Eddie – Strongman (2015)

Fukrey (2013)

Game (2011)

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Lakshya (2004)

Luck by Chance (2009)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

Rock On!! (2008)

She Is (2019)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Talaash (2012)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

5 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 16th, 2022

Black (1 Season) N

Cocomong (1 Season)

Flowers (1 Season)

Merlin (5 Seasons)

Paddington (2014)

3 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 17th, 2022

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (1 Season)

The Spectacular: Spider-Man (1 Season)

Hello, My Twenties! (1 Season) N

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on December 20th, 2022

The History of Future Folk (2012)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on December 21st, 2022

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in December 2022? Let us know in the comments below!