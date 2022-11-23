90 Day Fiancé Relationships That Looked Rocky In 2022

The past eight years of 90 Day Fiancé franchise content has aired many happy marriages, but it has featured almost the same number of splits and divorces. In particular, many franchise couples ended up parting ways over the past few years, as relationships became strained, and tensions ran high. However, some 90DF franchise couples have not yet officially split, despite turbulent relationship updates in 2022, which point towards upcoming separations.





A number of 90 Day Fiancé franchise duos had difficult and even devastating times in 2022. Franchise golden couple Chantel and Pedro Jimeno divorced, while newcomers Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed are currently in the midst of their own messy split. Meanwhile, Memphis Sandoval and Moknii Hamza are done, and Mark Shoemaker filed for divorce from his wife Nikki Shoemaker, following many years of togetherness. However, some 90DF couples are still teetering on the fine line between troubled waters and full-blown divorce, as they navigate their rocky relationships.

Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa from 90 Day Fiancé season 6 are in the midst of a relationship crisis. In fact, the duo might be over, although many viewers are very skeptical of their frequent relationship updates. Kalani and Asuelu have aired plenty of their relationship issues in the franchise, and on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The duo appears to have lived apart for the past six months, as Kalani can’t stand Asuelu’s immature behavior. However, many fans believe that they are faking their separation for attention. Therefore, it is uncertain if they are officially over, on a break, or still together. However, 2022 has definitely been a difficult year for the duo.

Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are another 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple who had an extremely turbulent and uncertain 2022. Angela and Michael refused to say if they were together or apart for months, which left viewers uncertain about Angela and Michael’s status. Michael was revealed to have gotten his US visa at the start of the year, although it was recently confirmed that he is still in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Angela dumped him on Happily Ever After, during one of her many tirades, although they did reconcile. Angela and Michael are currently together in Nigeria, as Angela flew to visit her partner. Still, her intense anger, jealousy, and mistrust continuously threaten their union.

Biniyam Shibre & Ariela Weinberg

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg tied the knot on 90 Day Fiancé season 9, although the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple did not appear to be in a great place. The duo almost didn’t move forward with their planned nuptials, as Ariela and Biniyam’s differences threatened their future together. Ariela described herself and Biniyam as very different people, as she is the more realistic and grounded one. Their new life together in the United States was then complicated by the reality of having to pay expensive bills and get jobs. Ariela displayed extreme insecurity when Biniyam trained with a woman in MMA, while she also voiced the opinion that his career was unrealistic. However, the duo does appear more stable in real life than they did on 90 Day Fiancé. At the same time, fans are uncertain about what their future holds.

Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are currently airing their romance on Happily Ever After. However, their shaky relationship is constantly on the verge of imploding. Big Ed proudly boasted that he dumped Liz a whopping eight times via text messages, which has created major trust issues in their relationship. Liz constantly fears abandonment, while Big Ed is jealous, controlling, and possessive. The duo often fights, with both sides throwing low blows that leave nasty emotional wounds. Big Ed already called off their marriage plans after one very heated argument, and none of their family and friends support them being together. 90 Day Fiancé fans that think Liz is foolish for wasting her youth on the franchise villain.

Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are another Happily Ever After duo who are in a bad place. Like Ariela and Biniyam, Jovi and Yara are two very different people who married because they had a child. Jovi and Yara’s differences are growing more and more apparent, while viewers think that their only real connection is their daughter. Yara wanted to stay in Europe after she got her Green Card, and could finally leave the US. She is also thinking of a backup plan in case her marriage implodes, so that she can protect herself and her finances. Jovi is shocked that his wife is considering a new life without him in a different country. Jovi and Yara do not appear to have anything in common, and their future is currently very uncertain. Jovi has admitted on social media that they have an ongoing rough patch in their marriage.

Bilal Hazziez & Shaeeda Sween

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween just tied the knot on 90 Day Fiancé season 9, though many viewers believe that a split would have better suited the duo. The two reality stars appear fundamentally incompatible. Shaeeda desperately wants a baby, and worries about her biological clock. Bilal already has two children, and almost certainly hopes that he’s done in the baby department. Bilal is stringing Shaeeda along, while she remains committed to having a child. The duo also has other issues, as Bilal is very controlling and particular. Many 90 Day Fiancé fans cannot stand Bilal, and Shaeeda also earns consistent fan criticism for her whiny behavior.

Kimberly Menzies & Usman Umar

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar continued their relationship after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which left many viewers surprised. While the couple stayed together, their relationship is chaotic. Usman needs to have children to please his family, and Kim can’t give them to Usman due to her age. After a long season of issues on Happily Ever After, they managed to win his mother’s blessing, so Kim could be the “first wife,” and Usman could marry other younger women later on, and have kids with them. However, many viewers see this plan as a disaster. Kim has already displayed extreme jealousy issues, and 90 Day Fiancé fans are certain that she could never be happy with such an arrangement.

