Eric Lloyd’s dogs Tosca (Husky) and Kaline (Dalmatian)

Haley Fiaschetti’s dog Daisy

Haley Fiaschetti’s dog Mabel

Haley Fiaschetti’s dog Remy



Kevin Essebaggers and his dog Emmy

Whitney Amann and her dog Bruno

Zach Razminas and his wife with their dog Gus

Here at 9&10 News, we love our pets! And we thought we’d share a few photos this year to spread some cheer this holiday season.

If you’d like to share a photo of your precious pet, you can do so as well! Just submit your photo on this page. After you submit your photo, scroll through all the cute pictures of previous submissions.

You also can submit weather photos, hunting photos and more on this page.

Happy holidays!