A look into Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s net worth





Gianni Infantino has been the face of Fifa since winning the presidency six years ago, making him the first Italian to claim the position. The 52-year-old has worked his way up the Fifa ranks over the past nine years, earning himself a world-renowned title and impressive fortune. Express.co.uk reveals the now-Fifa president’s net worth.

What is Gianni Infantino’s net worth? The Fifa president earned the 75th spot in Forbes’ powerful people list back in 2018, and has since been branded the “most powerful man in sport.” With a successful career of almost a decade behind him, Gianni Infantino has an impressive net worth to match – to the sum of around £1.3million. While he famously earns less than his disgraced predecessor, Sepp Blatter, the Switzerland-born Fifa president still enjoys £1.16million in earnings. Along with an all-expenses-paid lifestyle provided by Fifa, Gianni rarely spends his own salary when it comes to chauffeured car journeys and lodgings. READ MORE: FIFA could lose £39.5m after Qatar World Cup beer U-turn

According to Fifa’s annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021, and on top of that, just under £16,500 in expenses. It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is the Fifa chief’s base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage he will be paid this year. Planet Sport estimated that this combined figure means Infantino’s salary works out to $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute. His staggering income trumps the likes of EUFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, and Match of the Day star Gary Lineker, though it is still below the earnings of Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy. DON’T MISS:

Before earning his latest position in 2016, and being re-elected for the role in 2019, Gianni started out at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). During the nine gruelling years of working his way up to the top of the Fifa ranks, he worked as a football administrator, before being promoted to Secretary General. He is most notable for introducing Video Assistant Referee to football and plans to expand the World Cup to allow up to 40 teams in the tournament. Now, as the face of the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup, the Swiss-Italian has hit headlines for speaking out against western media for discriminating against the event. READ MORE: Gary Lineker aims dig at Gianni Infantino over OneLove armband

Who is Gianni Infantino? Born Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, the Fifa topman is from Brig, Switzerland, though he holds both Swiss and Italian citizenship. The father of four is well-versed in modern foreign languages, fluently speaking English, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, French and German. With a degree in law from the University of Fribourg, Gianni’s previous roles in the sports industry have included director of the legal affairs and licensing division of the UEFA between 2000-2004 and two secretary roles in 2007, and 2009. The Fifa chief is married to Lebanese-born Leena Al Ashqar, who Gianni is thought to have met in the early 2000s when she worked for the Lebanese Football Federation. They share four daughters together, and reside in Qatar’s capital Doha, after relocating last year.

