A vast majority of Hurricane Ian deaths were elderly Floridians. What happened?

Nearly 140 Floridians’ deaths were linked to Hurricane Ian, according to state medical examiner data. Nearly two-thirds of those who perished were people 65 years of age and older, according to an analysis of state fatality data. [Source: Tallahassee Democrat]

Florida Trend Exclusive

FSU’s nursing dean Jing Wang addresses salaries, the shortage and more

Jing Wang became the dean of the College of Nursing at Florida State University last year. She is a board member of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and recently was named one of 10 Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine. Nursing Salaries in Florida: “Florida’s nursing salaries definitely need to catch up with the rest of the nation.” [Source: Florida Trend]

How Floridians who earn too much for Medicaid may qualify for ACA

More than 2 million low-income people — half of them in Florida and Texas — are uninsured because they are stuck in a coverage gap: They earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but because of a quirk of the Affordable Care Act, they earn too little to qualify for a subsidized ACA marketplace plan. The problem affects people in 11 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

Suing medical providers in Florida is easy, winning isn’t

Florida had the third largest number of medical malpractice lawsuits filed among the country’s 50 states between 2012 and 2022. However, while 11,410 medical malpractice lawsuits were filed last year, the total payouts to those who sued totaled only $2.9 million, which ranked Florida 43rd in the country. [Source: South Florida SunSentinel]

Commentary: What did the Board of Medicine just do?

Last month, the Florida Board of Medicine began its meeting by letting nine people talk about why they believed they had made a mistake in seeking gender-affirming care. On November 4 the Board of Medicine decided begin the rule making process to prohibit physicians in Florida from providing gender-affirming medical treatment to minors experiencing gender dysphoria. The Board has singled out puberty blockers as dangerous, disregarding 40 years of data on their use to treat precocious puberty. [Source: Tallahassee Democrat]

Trend Mention Best Companies To Work For In Florida Is your company a great workplace? There’s still time to find out how your company stacks up. Register for this free program sponsored by Florida’s most influential business publication. The 100 top-rated Best Companies to Work For In Florida will be recognized in Florida Trend’s August 2023 blockbuster issue. Register by Feb. 17, 2023 at BestCompaniesFLA.com.

ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:

› FDA approves the first drug that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes

A monoclonal antibody was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for use in patients who have Stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, with an aim at delaying the onset of symptomatic Stage 3.

› Florida COVID-19 cases steady ahead of Thanksgiving, but RSV and flu add to concern

Ahead of a busy Thanksgiving travel season, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained relatively steady in Florida — but that’s no guarantee they will stay that way. The number of cases over the last two weeks stayed nearly the same compared to the 23,157 reported in the two weeks prior. Positivity increased from 7.8% to 8%.

› Thousands of students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data recently presented to a school-safety commission showed.

› Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller calls it quits

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Simone Marstiller will step down from her job, the first departure during what could be a busy transition for newly re-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Previous Health Care Updates: