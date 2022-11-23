Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’

TL;DR:

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles’ “Come Together” for a jukebox musical.

He met a major musician while recording the cover.

Tyler said he transformed into another rock star while recording “Come Together.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles‘ “Come Together” for a musical. He said he met a major celebrity while recording the song. In addition, he called the celebrity “beautiful.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ for a flop musical

In his 2011 book Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir, Tyler discussed appearing in a movie. “The movie was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” he said. “To be involved in anything that was slightly related to The Beatles was a dream come true.” For context, the film is a jukebox musical based on the Fab Four’s songs. Tyler said the movie was like a new Hindenburg at the box office.

Tyler said he met The Beatles’ producer while covering the song. “Wait, the dream come true I left out … is I got to meet George Martin,” he said. “We talked about recording ‘Come Together’ at the Record Plant … 15 minutes about the track and 15 hours about The Beatles.”