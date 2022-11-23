After The Beatles, George Harrison Said His Music Came Across Better Because He Didn’t Care What Anybody Thought

After The Beatles split in 1970, George Harrison became less conscious of what people thought of his music. He had more confidence in his songs, and consequently, they came across better for him.

George Harrison | Lester Cohen/WireImage

George Harrison wasn’t confident about his music in The Beatles

In the early days of The Beatles, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appointed themselves the chief songwriters. Neither George nor Ringo Starr ever showed interest. However, that changed.

In 1992, George told Guitar World that he didn’t initially think about writing songs. “To get it straight, if I hadn’t been with John and Paul I probably wouldn’t have thought about writing a song, at least not until much later,” George explained. “They were writing all these songs, many of which I thought were great. Some were just average, but, obviously, a high percentage were quality material. I thought to myself, ‘If they can do it, I’m going to have a go.’”

In 1963, George experimented to see if he could write a song as good as his bandmates. The result was “Don’t Bother Me.” However, it complicated the group’s dynamic once George started writing more. John and Paul turned most of them down and gave him a two or three-song quota per album.

Despite receiving no encouragement from his bandmates, George began writing tons of songs, and they mounted up. George wasn’t releasing them fast enough, but he wasn’t confident to push. George told WABC-FM New York’s Howard Smith (per Beatles Interviews), “It was the way the Beatles took off with Paul and John’s songs, and it made it very difficult for me to get in.

“And also, I suppose at that time I didn’t have as much confidence when it came down to pushing my own material as I have now. So it took a while. It was whoever would be the heaviest would get the most songs done. So consequently, I couldn’t be bothered pushing, like, that much.”

George was happy with his position in the band, but that didn’t mean it took its toll on his confidence levels. For example, he doubted “Something,” one of his best songs, would sell. In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote that George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, was accustomed to such insecurities.

“As long as she had known him, he had been an enigma, sometimes exuding self-confidence, sometimes doubting whether he could do anything right,” Greene wrote.

“When they met, he had invoked in her, as he had in thousands of young women and men, the excitement of superstardom. It seemed unthinkable back then that beneath the glory there lived someone with such doubts about himself. The psychology of the human being was so much more complex than his image.”

“I had a little encouragement from time to time [for songwriting], but it was very little,” George told Crawdaddy in 1977 (per Beatles Interviews). “It was like they were doing me a favor. I didn’t have much confidence in writing songs because of that.”