ALMGHTY Esports team emerged as Champion in the Call of Duty: Mobile Fall Invitational 2022

SINGAPORE, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Singapore-based ALMGHTY Esports team (@amt.almghty) emerged as champion in the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile Fall Invitational 2022, beating 15 other teams from Southeast Asia and China. The Asia-focused gaming tournament was organized by Tencent Games and Garena and was held from November 10 to 20, 2022.

ALMGHTY won over China’s Qing Jiu Club (also known as “Q9”) on a 4-3 score. Their win gets them a ticket to the 2022 CODM World Championship this December 15-18 at Raleigh, North Carolina, USA where they will contend for the USD1.7 million prize pool.

ALMGHTY’s Heaven (@​​amt_heaven) was declared the Finals MVP with an average game kill for S&D of 10.5, kill for H&P of 26.5, and a knockout of 1.1. The other winning team members consist of Incendió (@incendiogaming), IrfanJ (@cursedirfanj), Sh4d4p (@arifin_salim), and JeffPRO (@jeffpro07). The team’s prize package amounts to approximately USD18,156 (SGD25,035).

“We are very happy and extremely excited to represent Garena as the champion of CDFI. I’m very happy for the team because we performed so well in the last match. Everyone played their best. For Worlds, I’m really looking forward to the team beating the chips,” said ALMGHTY team leader and captain Incendio during the post-finals interview.

ALMGHTY is managed by Nixgen Entertainment, home to gaming content creators in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, they are represented by Gushcloud International, a global tech-driven creator and entertainment company.

“I’m proud of my team for winning the championship in the CODM Fall Invitational. They have been training hard for this moment and it’s only the beginning for us. Gaming continues as we can’t wait to play and hopefully win in the World Championship as well,” said ALMGHTY co-founder Billy Soo.

In March 2021, Gushcloud International acquired and rebranded ALMGHTY, and signed its team members into its talent roster.

“Congratulations to team ALMGHTY for their historic win. At Gushcloud, we will continue to invest in the esports and gaming industry. We’re excited about the future of our next-generation top creators of mobile gaming. And with us representing Asia to head to the World Championships, we look forward to also meeting and collaborating with these top esports organizations globally,” said Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International.

For more information on team ALMGHTY, join the ALMGHTY CLUB on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/NxVxUrtDM8).

About Gushcloud International

Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.

The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.

