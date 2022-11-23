Amanda Holden narrowly avoids flashing too much in see-through gown

Amanda Holden, 51, who presents the hugely popular Heart FM radio show along with co-hosts Ashley Roberts, 41, and Jamie Theakston, 51, teamed the patterned dress with her trademark towering black Louboutin heels.

With the help of her stylist, she’s been slipping into some stunningly chic outfits this week – but the sheer panelled dress she modelled today stood out by a mile for many fans.

It was designed by Kukhareva, a fashion label which describes itself as a “contemporary, ready to wear lifestyle brand” and is based in London.

Meanwhile, Amanda – whose age-defying looks and sexy outfits regularly wow the nation – has also made headlines by cheekily publicly negotiating her Britain’s Got Talent judging contract while live on stage.

She and music mogul Simon Cowell had a jokey spat at a plush awards ceremony in London earlier this week, during which she teased: “The deal is not done.”