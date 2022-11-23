American Tennis Player Demands ‘Prison’ Sentence and a 3 Trillion Dollar Fine on White House Director Over His Latest COVID Vaccination Statement

The issue around vaccination has shaken up the tennis world. Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia, earlier this year, divided the opinions of both fans and pundits in the tennis world. Tennys Sandgren, the American player, is a staunch supporter of the Serb. He recently took to Twitter to take a dig at American authorities, who asked people to take the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

Recently, the Chief Medical adviser and the COVID-19 response director asked people to take a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennys Sandgren took a dig at the vaccination campaign of the American authorities

The American tennis player took to his Twitter to take a dig at the Chief Medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible…“, said Dr. Fauci in a press conference. To this, Sandgren replied, “Prison.” Apart from that, the COVID-19 response director also voiced similar opinions as Dr. Fauci. He said, “God gave you two arms” and asked people to take both the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

Tennys Sandgren tweeted, “God gave me two arms so I could tweet. Anyone of influence and power still spouting this should be in prison. Or at least fined 3 trillion dollars.”

He did not hide his discontent about the point of view of the authorities. Well, the vaccination issue stays as a point of contention for tennis players too.

We saw the Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic skipping two Grand Slam tournaments this year. It was because of his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Novak Djokovic had a good season

Despite being in the limelight for reasons other than tennis, the Serbian tennis player went on to win multiple ATP titles, as well as one Grand Slam title in 2022. He took hold of every opportunity he got and made the best out of it. Additionally, he equalized the record of holding the most ATP Finals titles when he claimed his sixth title last week.

Having seen his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, go ahead in terms of Grand Slam titles this year, Djokovic will be itching to get his hands on another Australian Open trophy in 2023. Can the Serb equal the Spaniard’s record next year?