Apple Black Friday deals: HALF PRICE iPhone, and that’s not all

Apple Black Friday deals start this week, but there’s better discounts already available…

Looking for the best Apple Black Friday deals? You’re in the right place. Apple has confirmed plans to take part in the annual Black Friday sales …although you might want to look elsewhere if you want to secure a discount on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac, and more. That’s because Apple doesn’t discount any prices during its four-day sale, instead opting to bundle an Apple Gift Card with any purchase. Shoppers can secure an Apple Gift Card valued between £50 and £250 to spend on other gadgets or accessories in the Apple Store. The Apple Shopping Event starts at 00.01am on November 25 and finished at 11.59pm on November 28, 2022. But if you’re looking for the biggest discounts, a number of other retailers have gone above and beyond what you’ll get from Apple with huge price cuts on popular Apple devices. We’ve rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals below, with all of the details on the Apple Gift Cards bundled in the Apple Shopping Event, as well as the price cuts and giveaways available in other retailers’ Black Friday deals. Scroll down for our comprehensive breakdown of the latest deals on iPhone, AirPods, iPad, and more, or use the links to jump to the relevant section.

Best iPhone Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to secure a discount on a brand-new iPhone. There are Black Friday deals on SIM-free handsets, which can be paired with any SIM deal for your calls, text messages, and mobile data, as well as monthly plans from the biggest UK networks, including Sky, O2, and Three. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone deals below.

Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods are a must-have accessory for iPhone, iPad and Mac owners. These earbuds instantly pair with your Apple device to offer wireless listening and hands-free calling. Some models, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, offer active noise-cancellation – stripping out distracting background noise so you can listen at lower volumes without disturbances. While Apple hasn’t dropped the price of its AirPods for Black Friday, a number of online retailers have taken the opportunity to slash prices.

Best iPad Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re looking for the cheapest iPad deal on the market, or need the all-singing all-dancing new iPad Pro to work on the move …there are some stunning iPad deals available this Black Friday. Find the latest iPad discounts below.

Although Apple doesn’t explicitly refer to its four-day shopping bonanza as Black Friday, it’s always timed to coincide with the worldwide shopping event. Known as the Apple Shopping Event, this four-day promotion sees select Apple products paired with an Apple Gift Card that can be spent in-store and online at the Apple Store on new devices or accessories, alternatively can be redeemed against digital subscriptions like Apple Music, Fitness+ or Apple TV+, or can used to purchase apps and games via the App Store on your new iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The value of the Apple Gift Card changes depending on the product you’ve added to your shopping basket. Crucially, the latest-and-greatest Apple products aren’t included as part of the promotion, so you’ll only benefit it you planned on buying an older iPhone or iPad. First up, Apple is offering £50 in credit on an Apple Store Gift Card when you buy an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE. The price of these handsets can be reduced if you trade-in your existing handset during the checkout process. There’s a £50 Gift Card available with the purchase of an Apple Watch SE from the Apple Store. Another £50 when you buy iPad Air, iPad (9th generation) or iPad mini.

Apple Shopping Event sees Gift Cards worth £50-£250 bundled with select products

Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex will earn you a £50 Apple Gift Card – and the same amount applies to those who buy an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger from the Apple Store. Interestingly, this is the first time that Apple has offered a Gift Card with the purchase of accessories. Apple will bundle a £250 Apple Gift Card with any MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac during its four-day shopping event. But the best deal from Apple is easily the £75 Apple Gift Card available when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max. The AirPods (2nd generation) is one of the least expensive items included in the promotion – costing just £139 – but has been paired with one of the most generous Gift Cards. If you wanted to buy a second pair of AirPods for a loved one, you’d be able to get them half-price with the Apple Gift Card. Apple offers a number of payment plans for those who want to spread-out the cost of its products over multiple months. However, these payment plans do include interest, so you might want to look elsewhere for the most cost-effective way to repay in instalments.

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed “doorbusters”. Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global shop-a-thon. Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Read our in-depth guide to the best Black Friday deals with early deals, top tips, and how to spot a bargain.

More Black Friday Sales