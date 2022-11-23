Categories
Apple Stock Slips Lower On China Covid Risk, Holiday iPhone Supply Concern


Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report shares edged lower Wednesday following reports of protests by workers over pay and conditions at its key iPhone factory in China and ongoing supply-chain challenges linked to Beijing’s strict Covid policies.

Hundreds of workers were filmed in protest outside the Zhengzhou-based plant known as ‘iPhone City’, with some smashing windows and tearing down barricades, amid accusations of delayed bonus payments and dangerous working conditions linked to an earlier Covid outbreak.





