Artist Runa Biswas on her series Reminiscences of Relationships

“Some of the simplest things in life are the ones we take for granted most of the time, but in reality those are precious moments that keep us connected with each other and Nature,” says artist Runa Biswas.

This emotion comes through in her current series, Reminiscences of Relationships, largely rendered during the pandemic — a time when the human connection was thrown into sharper focus.

A father holding an umbrella over his child, a couple against the backdrop of a homely tapestry and a mustachioed man gazing at a butterfly are some of the many canvases currently on display. In most of her works, a single, vibrant hue draws attention to the seemingly-monochromatic detailing on the features of her subjects as well as the fabrics and accessories that adorn them.

For this Kolkata-born artist who has made Bengaluru her home, Reminiscences marks her road of self-discovery, both as an artist and as a person. “Though this exhibition is a culmination of my art practice of many years, what I want to convey through my art is more important. Most of my work depicts human relationships between parents and children, friends, spouses — the simple moments of everyday life.”

Talking about Gathbandhan, one of the paintings in this series, Runa says, “Though the husband and wife are portrayed looking in different directions, they still remain connected, with the pallu of her sari keeping them together. Though they have different personalities, they are still one.”

“Whenever I see something which evokes emotion, I am compelled to capture it through my work. Even the simple act of a mother packing her child’s lunch is one of my subjects — it shows her love and care. These everyday moments are simple, uncomplicated.”

Runa says her art has evolved over the years, with her use of various tools, textures, surfaces and media. “If you look at my work, you will see gold lines running through intricate details as well as the use of layers in strategic areas,” says the artist who works with watercolours, acrylics, paints and ink on canvas and archival paper.

An avid reader of Bengali literature and Indian mythology, Runa says those simple stories of human trials and tribulations inspire her, as do Mughal miniatures, Kalighat art and patachitra work. “These works are heavy with symbolism and are rooted in Indian tradition, helping one stay connected with Nature.”

“With the passage of time, I have evolved in the traditional style, becoming more free in my work, where sometimes a single stroke on the canvas can’t be undone, but I am now confident of executing it.”

Reminiscences of Relationships comprising 35 works by Runa Biswas will be on display at MKF Museum of Art till December 3, 2022.