Be careful. Dense fog is stretching across South Florida, and there’s an advisory

Dense fog is stretching across parts of South Florida early Wednesday, and forecasters are asking drivers to be extra careful on the road during one of the busiest travel days ahead of Thanksgiving.

The fog will cause “hazardous driving conditions” across portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with some areas possibly seeing a quarter-mile or less of visibility at least until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Miami.

Areas under the advisory in Miami-Dade include Homestead, Florida City, the Redland, Miccosukee Resort, Kendale Lakes, West Kendall, Country Walk, Shark Valley, Miami, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Doral, South Miami, Kendall and Cutler Ridge.

Traffic cameras recorded dense fog on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County Wednesday. National Weather Service

Cities under the advisory in Broward and Palm Beach counties include Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Tamarac, Sunrise, Plantation, Davie, Cooper City, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

Drivers should turn on their low-beam lights, drive slowly and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days this week for Thanksgiving. For people traveling on Florida roads Wednesday, AAA predicts the worst congestion will occur between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the best travel times being before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m..

This story was originally published November 23, 2022 6:40 AM.