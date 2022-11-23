Beatles Tribute Band at Surflight on Saturday, Nov. 26 – The SandPaper

Surflight Theatre will host “The Beat Tells: A Tribute to the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Tickets are $39.50 and may be purchased online at surflight.org, by phone at 609-492-9477, or at the box office in Beach Haven.

The Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and they were each inducted individually between 1994 and 2015. The band ended up selling a record 15 No. 1 albums on the British charts and 21 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Amazing considering the band broke up in 1970 after only eight years in the spotlight.

The Philadelphia-based The Beat Tells band covers The Beatles’ career from 1963 to the band’s end. They’ve been performing for years in venues such as The Philadelphia Flower Show, Independence Hall, Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Festival, the National Constitution Center, The Hard Rock Cafe in Philadelphia, the Battleship New Jersey, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and numerous casinos and clubs in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, including Tuckerton’s Lizzie Rose Music Room. —R.M.