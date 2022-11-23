Beatles Tribute Band to Perform

The Beatles tribute band Mania! will play the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, Nov. 25.

The band includes Aaron Linkin in the role of Paul McCartney, Jeremy Dawson as George Harrison, David Vanderbout as John Lennon, and Chris Ernst as Ringo.

Dubbed the “Live Beatles Experience,” the show includes three sets, beginning with the mop-headed band members in black suits like the original Beatles wore on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, followed by the colorful uniforms of the Sgt. Pepper Loney Hearts Club Band album, and finishing with the iconic look of Abbey Road.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance are $38 to $58 and are available at livermorearts.org or 925-608-6888.