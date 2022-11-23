Best Apple TV+ Shows and Movies to Watch With Friends and Family

With the holiday season approaching, many people will be spending lots of time with family and friends. We thought we’d create a handy list of Apple TV+ shows and movies that are suitable for watching with family members young and old, and that are great to catch up on if you have some extra time in the coming weeks.

Spirited

Starring well-known comedians Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, “Spirited” is the perfect holiday movie. A retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, “Spirited” will see several Christmas ghosts visiting miser Ryan Reynolds, who plays the movie’s Scrooge.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

If you’re a fan of Charlie Brown, you won’t want to miss out on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which is streaming on ‌Apple TV+‌. In this classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone over to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, and Snoopy cooks a holiday meal.

Ted Lasso

If you’re not caught up on “Ted Lasso,” or have a family member who isn’t, it’s a heartwarming show that never fails to please. It’s worth a watch or a rewatch to see Jason Sudeikis step into the role of football coach Ted Lasso. There are two full seasons available, so it’s a great binge watch.

Mythic Quest

From the creators of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mythic Quest” is a comedy series about a game studio that produces a popular online game. Starring Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, and Danny Pudi, this show is funny even if you’re not a gamer, and if you are, it’s hilarious.

There are three seasons available, with season three new as of just a couple weeks ago.

Loot

In “Loot,” Maya Rudolph plays a clueless billionaire who divorces her cheating husband, ultimately engaging with her charitable foundation and reconnecting with the real world. “Loot” is charming and funny, and it’s a quick watch with episodes that are less than 30 minutes long.

Trying

British TV show “Trying” stars Rafe Spell and Esther Smith as a couple who are dying to have children. They bumble their way through prospective parenthood, and it’s hard not to love this show because of the chemistry between the main characters.

Schmigadoon

A musical comedy, “Schmigadoon” stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michal Key as an on-the-rocks couple stuck in the magical singing and dancing town of Schmigadoon. The only way out is finding true love.

The After Party

A fun whodunnit, “The After Party” features a group of classmates being investigated for murder after one of them is found dead. It’s a mystery you get to figure out along with the detective, and the ending is a surprise. With most episodes not longer than 40 minutes, this is a quick watch.

Long Way Up

“Long Way Up” is an easy to watch show featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman riding their motorcycles to visit beautiful places across South and Central America. There are also two older shows in the same series that are binge worthy, including “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down.”

CODA

“CODA” is a coming-of-age story about the child of two deaf adults and her struggle between living her life and taking care of her family. CODA won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and it’s well worth watching if you haven’t yet seen it.

Content Just for Kids

If you’re looking for a way to keep kids entertained, you might want to check out some of these titles.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Slumberkins

Central Park

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

Get Rolling with Otis

Hello Jack

The Snoopy Snow

Stillwater

For After the Kids Are in Bed

There are a number of more serious, dramatic shows and movies on Apple TV that are worth watching, but these aren’t suitable for kids or for a lighthearted gathering.

Severance – A TV show where workers have their minds severed so their work persona doesn’t know anything about their home persona, and vice versa.

– A TV show where workers have their minds severed so their work persona doesn’t know anything about their home persona, and vice versa. Emancipation – A film starring Will Smith as a slave who risks his life to escape.

– A film starring Will Smith as a slave who risks his life to escape. Black Bird – A fantastic limited series where drug dealer Jimmy Keene is given the option for a reduced sentence if he can befriend a brutal serial killer.

– A fantastic limited series where drug dealer Jimmy Keene is given the option for a reduced sentence if he can befriend a brutal serial killer. The Morning Show – A morning news team that deals with all kinds of drama, starting with the Me Too movement.

– A morning news team that deals with all kinds of drama, starting with the Me Too movement. Servant – A spooky but slow TV series that unravels a mystery over several seasons.

– A spooky but slow TV series that unravels a mystery over several seasons. Physical – Rose Byrne plays an exercise-obsessed working mom with body issues in “Physical.”

– Rose Byrne plays an exercise-obsessed working mom with body issues in “Physical.” Calls – If you’re in the mood for something scary and original, “Calls” is an audio-only TV series that uses audio with limited visuals to tell an engrossing story.

How to Watch

‌Apple TV+‌ requires a $6.99 per month subscription fee, but up to six family members can watch at that price point. ‌Apple TV+‌ can be accessed through the TV app on iPhones, iPads, the ‌Apple TV‌, and Macs, and it is also available on the web through tv.apple.com, and on smart TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles that have the ‌Apple TV‌ app available.

Your Favorites

