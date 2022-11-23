If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout, we’ve taken this finicky SMG and turned it into a beast on the battlefield. The Fennec boasts an absurdly fast rate of fire, but because of that, it tends to chew through ammo. Our best bet is to improve recoil control and stability while adding an extended mag to increase bullet capacity, so you’re not left wanting in the middle of a firefight.

Here is the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2:

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Muzzle: FOX-202 Flash Hider

To bolster that mag size as you’ll be burning through bullets, we’ve gone for the Fennec Mag 45, although it does slow down the Fennec considerably, it’s still worth the price of not running out of bullets mid fight. Though the optic is optional and you could use a stock attachment instead, we’ve gone for the Cronen Mini Red Dot which is ideal for this weapon, giving us a clear sight and improving accuracy with the VLK LZR 7MW laser.

Finally, the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel improves the Fennec’s aim down sight speed, recoil control and strafing speed – while the FOX-202 Flash Hider muzzle further benefits both recoil stabilisation and conceals the muzzle flash, slightly disadvantaging aim down sight speed, but not enough for it to be a problem.

Using the Fennec 45 as your primary weapon in the free PC game requires a change of mindset. You won’t be able to engage your opponents from a distance, so try to pick the fights that work best for you – enclosed spaces and short distances are where the Fennec 45 shines,

There you have it, the best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout. Don’t forget to read about the best Warzone loadout to get equipped with the best weapons in the battle royale game. If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 guns to pair with the Fennec, check out our best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout for this powerful assault rifle and best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout for a high damage LMG.