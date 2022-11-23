Want a Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout that’ll shred enemies up close? Almost at the very end of the Kastov weapon platform, you’ll find the Vaznev-9k, a 9mm SMG with one of the fastest TTK stats in the game. We’ve built our Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout to excel at beaming enemies in the short to medium-range engagements. The recoil is very low, while the damage range and bullet velocity are relatively high. This does come with a minor knock to the Vaznev-9k’s mobility, but it’s still super fast to pull up to your shoulder.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout:

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Barrel: SA Response III

Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

The Bruen Cubic Comp muzzle provides the Vaznev-9k with drastically improved horizontal and vertical recoil control to ensure your shots are as steady as they can be. As for the barrel, the SA Response III is the obvious pick as it upgrades the weapon’s bullet velocity, recoil control, damage range, and hip fire accuracy. This does come at the expense of your ADS speed and hip recoil control, but the benefits far outweigh the cons.

Follow this up with the Markeev R7 Stock to gain a huge boost to the SMG’s mobility, increasing crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim down sight speed. We’ve gone for the Demo-X2 Grip to improve the Vaznev-9k’s recoil control. Finally, you can wrap up this build with the 45 Round Magazine to keep yourself stocked up on bullets at any given time in the multiplayer game.

And that’s our best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout, plain and simple. We’ve also covered the best Warzone 2 SMG, Warzone 2 Gulag, and other weapons like the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout and the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout. If you need some more help in the battle royale game, you can’t go wrong with our best Warzone 2 loadouts to equip yourself with an host of meta equipment.