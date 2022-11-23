If you want the best Warzone 2 Vel 46 loadout then you’ll want to focus your build on enhancing the SMG’s already exceptional mobility and hip fire accuracy, while adding some bigger mags to keep you in gunfights for longer.

The multiplayer game blurs the lines between each weapon class with its platforms system, but there’s no mistaking the Vel 46’s role on the battlefield. There are a few alternatives to this build, which we’ve included below, building on the modular beauty that is the Vel 46.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Vel 46 loadout:

Barrel: Lach-DX 203mm

Lach-DX 203mm Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Vel A-568 Collapsed

Vel A-568 Collapsed Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Lach-DX 203mm and Singuard MKV extend our max damage range and bullet velocity so that you’re not totally useless should the fight extend to mid-range – importantly it means your max damage range is a bit longer too. The barrel also comes with some hip fire accuracy buffs, which we’re adding to with the Vel A-568 Collapsed stock and VX Pineapple underbarrel. As this is Warzone 2, you’ll definitely need some bigger magazines to help you take on multiple enemies and shred through armour, so you can take either the 50 Round Mag or 60 Round Mag.

If you want to be a bit more effective up to mid-range then it’ll come at the cost of some mobility. Swap out the stock for the default stock and, take the longer Schlager RV-B, and use the spare attachment to get the ZLR Combat Grip, which will make you very accurate during full-auto fire. If you find the bigger barrel slows your sprint to fire and aim down sight speed then do stick to the Lach-DX 203mm.

Pair this SMG with our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout and you can fight effectively at all ranges. If you want the best Warzone 2 loadout then take the Stim or Heartbeat Sensor for the Tactical slot, and the Drill Charge for a room-clearing lethal. Our go-to Warzone 2 perk package is Weapon Specialist.

And there’s our top Warzone 2 Vel 46 loadout. For more guides on the COD battle royale game, check out everything we know about the Warzone 2 map and Gulag changes, or try out our other best Warzone 2 SMG loadouts like the best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout, or our Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout. And don’t forget: “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” We’re 99% sure Alexander Graham Bell was referring to class setups when he said that.