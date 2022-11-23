Betfair Fighting Fifth: Constitution Hill to join Epatante in Newcastle Grade One on Saturday, Nicky Henderson confirms

Nicky Henderson has confirmed Constitution Hill is set to take his place in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The ante-post favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March was intended to make his seasonal bow at Ascot in the Coral Ascot Hurdle last Saturday, but ground conditions at the Berkshire track saw the Seven Barrows star withdrawn on the day of the race.

That caused attention to turn to Newcastle where the five-year-old was one of six possible runners confirmed at the five-day stage for the Gosforth Park Grade One – a race won by Henderson five times in the last six years and could also feature stablemate and race regular Epatante.

Now the Seven Barrows has decided Constitution Hill will travel to the north east and said to the PA news agency on Wednesday morning: “Constitution Hill will run at Newcastle on Saturday.”

Henderson’s pair currently feature among six entered in the race, along with Not So Sleepy, who finished in a dead-heat with Epatante in last year’s renewal.

Gordon Elliott has Pied Piper entered, while Tommy’s Oscar (Ann Hamilton) and Voix Du Reve (Iain Jardine) complete the line-up.