Black Friday Apple deals: $200 off MacBook Air M2 with 24GB RAM | AppleInsider





Save up to $200 on Apple's MacBook Air M2





Enjoy exclusive savings this Black Friday on Apple’s MacBook Air M2 with 24GB of memory, which is now $200 off in select colors with your choice of 512GB or 1TB of storage. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.

Every MacBook Air model is discounted by up to $200 with the coupon, but we’re especially fond of this spec with a 10-core GPU, 24GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Now in stock in Starlight with the 35W USB-C power adapter, this premium configuration is marked down to $1,699 with the APINSIDER coupon.

Those that are looking for extra storage can also save $200 on the 1TB model with a 10-core GPU and 24GB of memory, bringing the price down to $1,899 in your choice of finish. To grab the discount, simply plug in the APINSIDER coupon code using this shopping link. The models are drop shipped directly from the manufacturer, with lead times that generally reflect those found at Apple.com. You’re getting the same systems sold directly by Apple, only at a substantial discount.

The discounts don’t end with the laptops. Optional AppleCare is also marked down with the APINSIDER promo code, bringing the cost of the 3-year extended protection plan down to $189 (reg. $229). Just add the MacBook Air to your Adorama cart and look for the option to tack on the extended protection plan.

