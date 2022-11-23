Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Writer Reveals Who Almost Took Over Title Role

In a recent interview, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s writer revealed that multiple characters were considered for taking on the title of Black Panther.

Following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to undergo some changes, the biggest one obviously being which character would become the Black Panther itself within the MCU. Both the cast and higher-ups at Marvel agreed that the role shouldn’t just be recast, so one of the characters already present had to take over the role, and according to a recent interview with Rolling Stone, writer Joe Robert Cole touched on which characters were up for consideration (spoilers below the video for who the new Black Panther is).