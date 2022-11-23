Bolsonaro challenges result of ‘invalidated’ Brazilian election

Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the result of last month’s Brazilian Presidential election, arguing that some votes should be “invalidated” due to concerns about the voting machines that are common at Brazilian polling stations. However, Mr Bolsonaro’s claims have been met with initial scepticism by Brazilian electoral authorities.
Mr Da Silvia, or Lula as he is commonly known, appears to have already been accepted as the winner of the election and Mr Bolsonaro’s successor by the Brazilian political elite and international allies.
Lula’s victory has also been ratified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).
Although it’s appears that the President’s claims are unlikely to be taken seriously, there are a small core of Bolsonaro supporters who have yet to accept the result who may be encouraged by his comments.
Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court justice who leads the TSE, said in a ruling seen by Reuters that Mr Bolsonaro’s right wing coalition who filed the complaint needed to act quickly in order for it to be examined.
He said that the coalition needed to present its audit for both rounds of last month’s vote within the next 24 hours or he would reject it.
Following news of the electoral complaint Brazil’s currency, the Real, deepend losses closing 1.3 percent weaker against the US Dollar.
The Real has already been suffering from concerns from investors about Lula’s potential spending plans.
Fernando Bergallo, head of operations at FB Capital, argued that Mr Bolsonaro’s complaint was unlikely to succeed but that it added to “pessimism on top of everything we already have.”
READ MORE: Zelensky’s men launch ‘silent’ assault on key peninsula
The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), traditionally a PT rival, described Mr Bolsonaro’s complaint as “senseless”, arguing it would be resisted “by institutions, the international community and Brazilian society.”
Mr Bolsonaro’s coalition said in its audit of the Presidential runoff that there had been “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some electronic voting machines.
Due to “signs of serious failures ” particularly in older models of the electronic voting machines they claimed that the results of the vote from these models should be “invalidated.”
Source link