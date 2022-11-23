Brenda Blethyn’s ITV series cancelled after two years

Kate and Koji made a return to screens earlier this year with Brenda Blethyn leading the comedy as cafe owner Kate. The ITV series, which began in 2020, surrounded the life of Kate and asylum-seeker Koji (played by Okorie Chukwu), a doctor who sets up a surgery in the cafe to help her bring in customers. Despite making a comeback with its second series, ITV has reportedly said the show won’t return with a third season.

Speaking about the show, an ITV spokesperson told the Daily Mirror: “We’ve loved having Kate & Koji on the channel.”

“We would like to thank all of the cast and crew for their hard work.”

Koji was originally played by actor Jimmy Akingbola, who left the show following the first series after landing a role in the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, he was quickly replaced by Okorie for the second instalment.

