Brevard Libraries Celebrate 50 years of dedicated service

BREVARD COUNTY — The year was 1972: the average gas price was 36 cents per gallon; the number one song was Roberta Flack’s “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face”; and Bobby Fischer became the first American chess champion. But closer to home, 1972 is also the year the Brevard County Library System – as we know it – came to be when citizens voted for a tax referendum establishing a countywide Library Tax District.

To commemorate the occasion, the Brevard Library System is hosting a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1., from 3- 5 p.m. at the Catherine Schweinsburg Rood Central Library in Cocoa. Patrons are invited to attend the celebration that will include interesting talks from former staff, presentations, historical photo displays, a video booth to record “what the library means to me,” and, of course, refreshments!

Bibliophiles will want to score the special edition, gold anniversary library card featuring an updated version of the rocket first appearing some time ago on the County’s official stationery. It’s fascinating the rocket icon is still relevant to our cultural economy today.

1972 may represent countywide unification and recognition of the Brevard Library System; however, its history extends much further back than that. The first library was established in 1895 (Cocoa). Local citizens donated the necessary books and supplies, and a group of women volunteered for administrative duties. The one-room facility incurred a $5 monthly rent and served roughly 350 citizens residing in Cocoa at the time.

As with thousands of libraries across the United States, our libraries formed due to the collective efforts of local clubs and interested groups – banding together – to organize and start a library program in their area.

The first five public libraries established in Brevard County are Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, and North Brevard/Titusville. Many of these libraries conducted business in unused rooms within other facilities, such as the old City Hall in Cocoa Beach and the Eau Gallie Post Office.

In 1959, the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners took the first step toward unifying the branches. The five libraries then agreed to serve all county residents in exchange for funding. As a result of the Aerospace Program, Brevard’s population boomed. Subsequently, demands for library services increased as neighboring cities grew, and by 1970, Brevard operated nine libraries within its collective system. Today, Brevard County boasts 17 branches serving residents from Mims-Scottmoor Public Library up north to South Mainland Public Library in Micco, 72 miles away.

In the early days, libraries served double duty as book-lending programs and public meeting places for a variety of interests and services. All 17 branches within the Brevard Library System continue to do just that. Chances are, there’s a free program for any hobby or interest you’re curious about or are keen to learn.

You can take up painting, yoga, dancing, bone building, card making, and so much more. Perhaps you’d like to attend an author talk or support group. It could be you’d like to participate in a book club or storybook time with your children. Technology might be what you need help with, and the library can assist you with that as well. Computers are available for patron usage and the Creative Lab, in Cocoa, is your one-stop-shop for all things techy: there’s a 3D printer, computer classes, coding classes, a videography studio, a podcast studio, and the list goes on.

The Genealogy Department is a must for history buffs. The main genealogy office and archive is located at the Catherine Schweinsberg branch with two smaller, self-serve collections in Titusville and Melbourne. Michael J. Boonstra, Genealogy Librarian and Archivist (Cocoa), is happy to assist your research during library hours. The collection includes the county’s earliest newspapers and early Brevard County Courthouse records. The department also offers classes on various genealogical topics and hosts the Brevard Genealogical Society’s extensive “Beginning Genealogy” class.

Two recent additions to the Brevard Library System are the Mobile Library and LibraryCon. You can spot the Mobile Library throughout the county at public events, fairs, library functions, and neighborhood parks. The 17-foot truck operates programs such as STEM and STEAM, escape room activities, and electronic classes featuring Makey Makeys, which teach coding to children as young as eight. The Mobile Library can issue library cards and is always stocked with adult resource materials related to job search, interviewing, and resume writing. LibraryCon is a pop culture convention with an emphasis on literacy. The event takes place in the fall and features a cosplay contest, activities for the kids, exhibits, Splendid Teacup races, and the like.

And let us not forget the books! Thousands of stories and genres available for free is nothing to sneer at. And considering there are still societies that prohibit access to information, a public library is not a resource to take for granted. While you can easily check out a book or movie at any of the branches, there are also digital versions available for free through an app system. You can access these apps on the Brevard County Library website, and reference librarians are happy to show patrons how to use them.

If you want to lend a helping hand, volunteers are always needed to organize book sales and help out in all areas. Interested individuals can inquire at each branch about volunteer opportunities.

“One question I hear often is, why libraries when there’s so much information online?” said Wendi Jo Bost, Director of the Brevard County Library Services. “My answer to that is libraries are vibrant, active places. We anticipate and meet community needs. We have things you expect to find at the library, but there are many surprises.”

“Many households own a broom, continued Ms. Bost, “though it was to have been rendered obsolete with the invention of the vacuum. Despite the belief that libraries would go extinct with the onset of the internet, that didn’t happen. They work together, and almost everyone uses both.”

In keeping with their newest tagline Begin Your Story, Create Your Future, Learn with us, Ms. Bost added, “You can get on the internet, you can buy your own books, but the library offers more than that. At the library, you can begin your story, create your future, and learn.” She couldn’t have said it any better.

The Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library is located at 308 Forrest Ave, in Cocoa. For more information regarding the Brevard County Library System and to access their calendar of programs and events, please visit https://www.brevardfl.gov/PublicLibraries.