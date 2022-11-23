British Gas issues ‘update’ for customers ahead of energy price cap

As customers face a “challenging” winter ahead with rising energy bills and cost of living, Ofgem will announce the new rise in the cap which sets the maximum amount that energy suppliers are permitted to charge per kWh. Under new rules introduced earlier this year, the energy price cap is updated quarterly rather than every six months.

Last week, during his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor confirmed that the energy bill for a typical household would rise to £3,000 in April from the current £2,500 under the Energy Price Guarantee.

Cornwall Insight consultants have predicted that the default tariff cap could be £4,245 a year in the first quarter of 2023.

In an email sent to customers, British Gas gave a “quick update” regarding the amounts that people pay each month.

They said: “Your energy prices are still protected.

