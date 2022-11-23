Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

