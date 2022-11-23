Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal’s highest earners.

Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep.

Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are scared to speak out about issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup because they are being “controlled”.

Gareth Southgate is still being cautious over Covid and, even though he wants to arrange a get-together for players and their loved ones, will first study the data and infection rates.

Barcelona have hit back at the suggestion from Frenkie de Jong that the club’s board leaked his contract details this summer.

THE SUN

Manchester United are leading the transfer race for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Harry Kane has given England a massive injury scare after being sent for a scan on his ankle.

Jude Bellingham has urged fans to bunk off to watch England’s march to World Cup glory.

Chelsea reportedly face having to pay Mason Mount £300,000-a-week on a new contract.

Darren Fletcher’s son Tyler has been picked in England’s U16 squad as they try to lure him from Scotland’s clutches.

Arsenal are considering a January move for Palmeiras star Danilo to keep their title tilt on track.

Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after he was axed by Manchester United.

DAILY EXPRESS

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has “got what he wanted” after the Red Devils confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club.

Argentine media have laid into Lionel Messi and head coach Lionel Scaloni after their shock World Cup defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has already ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed Manchester United on Tuesday.

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola is moving closer to agreeing a new two-year contract at Manchester City.

Budweiser will reportedly seek around $47m from FIFA following the U-turn decision on allowing alcohol to be sold inside stadiums at the World Cup.

There are fears that this could become the ‘World Cup of fatigue’ due to the extraordinary stoppage time being added to the end of games.

Qatar officials not only banned Budweiser from stadiums – they also tried to boot it out of the American firm’s own hotel.

Saudi Arabia star Ali Al-Bulayhi told Lionel Messi ‘you will not win’ 40 minutes before their shock win against Argentina was confirmed, it was revealed.

Tiger Woods managed only nine rounds of competitive golf across three majors in 2022, but that was apparently enough to claim the top bonus of $15m in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP), which rewards players for drawing attention to the game.

THE TIMES

England claim they are being targeted by referees at the World Cup and will seek “clarity” from FIFA over what they believe are inconsistencies in the new application of rules over grappling at set pieces.

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has praised his club-mates for their support in helping him get over the “shock and disappointment” at his World Cup snub.

Lawyers for more than 225 former rugby union players who are taking legal action against the RFU, WRU and World Rugby will serve proceedings to the governing bodies this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit will see Manchester United’s wage bill slashed by more than 10 per cent and potentially free up money for Erik ten Hag to spend in the January transfer window.

The Glazer family have been actively exploring the potential sale of Manchester United since the summer and it is anticipated that some of the parties who bid for Chelsea could come to the table.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be at the centre of bidding wars between the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Bournemouth are close to appointing Gary O’Neil as their permanent manager, after talks with former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa stalled.

THE INDEPENDENT

A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has sparked Celtic transfer excitement after revealing “a couple” of signings are lined up.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is not in the running to become the next Rangers manager as Michael Beale’s path to the job he craves became that bit clearer.

Hibs star Chris Cadden has likened the return of striker Kevin Nisbet from his injury hell to a ‘new signing’ – with the Scotland star set to play in a green and white shirt for the first time in nine months at the weekend.

Crocked Filip Helander claims he will have to wait until the summer to find out his future at Rangers as he nears the end of his Ibrox contract.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dave King has warned there must be a change in the Rangers boardroom or the club will “stagnate” for years to come.

Stephen Glass has returned to management with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

Rangers first team coach Dr Ceri Bowley deleted tweets from his social media account after calling Giovanni van Bronckhorst a “victim of his own success”.