Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Patch, Improving Camo Screen and More

Players haven’t been shy when it comes to voicing their complaints about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s launch-day UI implementations, and the latest patch brings about a crucial improvement with the game’s camouflage selection screen, among other things. Modern Warfare 2 and, by extension, Warzone 2 have already proven to be remarkably successful in a very short stretch of time, and the developers are working to smooth out all of the games’ respective issues.

Specifically, the UI and UX of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been the subjects of a huge number of complaints from the community. From concerns about obvious omissions, such as the lack of a proper custom gunsmith blueprint system, all the way to players noticing that the entire interface looks suspiciously like that of the web streaming service Hulu, these systemic issues will take a while to clear up, but certain smaller problems are being worked on all the same.

As Warzone 2 passed an incredible player milestone mere days following its release, Raven Software has posted the full patch notes for the first major update for the game’s first content season. The most apparent new quality-of-life change is undoubtedly the fact that players can now filter their weapon camos, making the process of finding unlocked cosmetics way easier. On controllers, players can also use bumpers to jump between categories, though no equivalent feature seems to be available on PC.

A wealth of bugs have also been fixed, including various physics collision and audio occlusion issues, improving directional audio along the way. Combined with the earlier footstep audio change for Modern Warfare 2, this should make the game feel more consistent in moment-to-moment gameplay. One change that might not prove popular, though, is the fact that armor-piercing ammo will no longer enjoy a damage multiplier against armored enemies. This may mean that AP ammo’s primary purpose will now be to deal more damage to vehicles and the like, though thorough testing is pending still.

As Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 rages on, it seems certain that this is just the first of many patches that will be dropping in to make the game a better experience across the board. With some of the most immediately apparent fires now put out, though, players should find it easier to have fun in regular matches and to enjoy Call of Duty‘s rather comprehensive progression and unlock systems.

Curiously, Warzone 2‘s Steam reviews are still rather negative. While Activision’s first proper foray into launching a modern Call of Duty game on Steam might have attracted a bunch of negative attention, the fact that the game is doing as well as it has with player numbers seems to paint a decidedly different picture.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

