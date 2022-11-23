Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is HALF PRICE – but only with this hack

Modern Warfare 2 only launched a few weeks ago but already you can get a huge saving on the new Call of Duty game. Usually the cross-gen bundle of Modern Warfare 2 – which lets you play on PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X – is priced at £64.99. But if you head to money-saving website TopCashback and sign-up as a new member you can get it for £32.72 .

That’s a saving of almost 50 percent on the typical price of the latest COD game!

You can get the new Call of Duty at such a low price thanks to a promotion from TopCashback that offers new members a signing on bonus of £15.

When you factor in existing cashback rates TopCashback offers at retailer JD Williams this helps bring the price of the new COD this low.

To get Modern Warfare 2 for almost half price you first of all need to head to TopCashback and sign-up as a new member.

Once you’ve done that, you then need to visit the JD Williams hub page on the TopCashback website while logged in to your new account.

New JD Williams customers will be able to get Modern Warfare 2 for £32.72, while if you use an existing account it will cost £39.96 in total.