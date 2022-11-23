Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Insane Truck Trick to Avoid Bounty Hunters

One Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player takes to the waters with a truck in order to escape approaching enemies looking to cash in a bounty.

One Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player makes a smart and surprising play, driving a truck into the ocean to escape incoming bounty hunters. While the core gameplay may be similar to the original Warzone experience, Infinity Ward has made a few impactful changes including the inclusion of swimming. A big feature of the Modern Warfare 2 side of the game, Warzone 2 retains underwater exploration with hiding loot as well as serving as a solid way to take enemy players by surprise.

Since Warzone 2‘s launch players have found plenty of ways to take advantage of systems and mechanics to create unique moments. These can range from players attempting to be an Uber driver for other players, to someone in the new DMZ mode who found a unique way to extract. Some of these moments are a direct result of a bug or possibly a mechanic that may have been overlooked, such as the previously mentioned swimming.

Over on the Call of Duty: Warzone subReddit, a user named Guilty_Possibility47 accidentally discovered a mechanic that Infinity Ward likely never considered. While driving one of the infamous Warzone big bertha trucks, Guilty drives into the nearby water and surprisingly, the game acts as if they’re simply driving on land. The truck retains its normal speed, and they proceed to drive straight ahead and up onto the shore on the other side, unscathed from the entire ordeal.

What’s also surprising is that the player was seemingly safe from drowning as well. While swimming, an oxygen meter makes sure that players come up for air, though while driving in a vehicle, it seems the game doesn’t register that the player is underwater and therefore can stay down there indefinitely. While many reactions have been surprise, there were some who worry that as Call of Duty: Warzone players discover this trick, it’ll become a big part of the meta until Infinity Ward steps in to correct it through an update.

This isn’t the first time the big bertha truck has been part of some strange behaviors in Warzone. While these armored vehicles were superb at taking enemy players out, the trucks have also seen their fair share of bugs over the years. In fact, players have seen plenty of movement related glitches including one that could teleport Warzone players across the Verdansk map, or another that actually caused the truck to fly and slam down on an enemy player.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

