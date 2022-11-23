Camilla’s jewels spark fan reaction at State Banquet

Queen Consort Camilla has left royal fans gushing over her Belgian Sapphire tiara, which she paired with a stunning blue dress, earrings and necklace to welcome South African President Ramaphosa at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The tiara is part of a suite of sapphires rounded off with the necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring, which was gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father King George VI on her wedding day in 1947.

The pieces were reportedly made around 1850, with Noel Coward calling them “the largest sapphires [he had] ever seen”.

She accompanied her husband King Charles III, who hosted the occasion for the first time since he ascended to the throne.

The King presided over every detail of the ceremony from the menu to the seating plan, with him and Camilla inspecting the table meticulously before the guests arrived.

Camilla’s jewellery delighted royal fans on Twitter, with user @YOmantud writing: “Finally! We’ve been waiting for soo long for that tiara.”