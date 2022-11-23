Camilla’s jewels spark fan reaction at State Banquet

Queen Consort Camilla has left royal fans gushing over her Belgian Sapphire tiara, which she paired with a stunning blue dress, earrings and necklace to welcome South African President Ramaphosa at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The tiara is part of a suite of sapphires rounded off with the necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring, which was gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father King George VI on her wedding day in 1947.
The pieces were reportedly made around 1850, with Noel Coward calling them “the largest sapphires [he had] ever seen”.
She accompanied her husband King Charles III, who hosted the occasion for the first time since he ascended to the throne.
The King presided over every detail of the ceremony from the menu to the seating plan, with him and Camilla inspecting the table meticulously before the guests arrived.
Camilla’s jewellery delighted royal fans on Twitter, with user @YOmantud writing: “Finally! We’ve been waiting for soo long for that tiara.”
Another user @Tweet2w00 posted: “Oooo I love Camilla’s tiara, it’s beautiful, very nice choice.”
User @QueenLilibet_ simply wrote “Queen Camilla’s dress” followed by three love heart eye emojis to show their appreciation for the outfit.
Twitter user @camillaregbrit added: “A Queen in sapphire galore.”
“Their Majesties are pictured alongside His Excellency in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.”
Guests at the ceremony were treated to a three course menu beginning with grilled brill with wild mushrooms, truffles and sorrel sauce.
This was followed by ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes with quince compote and port sauce served with vegetables and fondant potatoes.
The dessert chosen was iced vanilla parfait with caramelized apples.
