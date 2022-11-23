Caravan park boss has ‘Basil Fawlty’ style ‘unwashed riff-raff’ rant





A caravan park manager has sparked uproar by warning off “riff-raff” families who spoil its peace and quiet. Aaron Scantlebury, who runs Sunnyvale Caravan Park in Kinmel Bay, North Wales, has been labelled a “modern-day Basil Fawlty” for making politically-incorrect descriptions of guests he wants to be kept away.

The general manager took to Facebook to chide owners who sub-let their caravans to “Addams families” who lower the tone of the site on the north Wales coast. Mr Scantlebury said some guests have partied into the night, disturbed other residents, and left a trail of “minor anti-social behaviour” at Sunnyvale recently. He said: “We are seeing increasing numbers of sublet guests who have never seen hills, beaches, a job, or a bath for that matter, in some time. The last time they graced our shores was probably their last holiday when staying in one of the parks in Towyn or similar. “You will have no doubt seen them on the way to the market or Tir Prince pushing their buggies with a 2-stone child of 10 sat in it, being pushed by nana in her paper-thin leggings with at least three of the 10 children walking in the road while the adults are busy concentrating on not spilling a drop of Fosters from the can in hand. “They usually speak in (un)intelligible tongues and very loudly, making sure their parenting skills can be heard, with comments like, ‘shut up Chantelle or you won’t get an effing ice cream.'” The caravan park is highly rated on Tripadvisor, reports North Wales Live.

Guests rave about its “wonderful atmosphere” and their “amazing experiences”. On rare occasions when reviews are less positive, Mr Scantlebury often writes lengthy, no-nonsense replies setting the record straight. He said he made the comments on a private page for the park’s caravan owners and they were “tongue in cheek”. While problems are rare, he said the issues are real, and since making his remarks, sub-letting complaints had disappeared. In his post, published last month, he continued his diatribe against the park’s unwelcome visitors: “I would like to think my exposure to them is limited to the booking-in process where we spend an hour of our lives wasted on answering questions like, “where’s the arcades”, “can I use my bus pass here, what time’s the kids club on”, “when’s Tir Prince open” etc. “Alas not, as you can almost guarantee the rare times I, or anyone else on the team, is required to knock on a caravan and warn said guests about the noise they are making, or asking their friends who have turned up without booking, to leave. “Reporting to the police a domestic dispute etc almost always can be predicted before I get the call from another caravan owner or security! In almost every case, the “Addams family” turns up, it is for the most part the same sub-letters renting out to the same types of people. Sunnyvale is neither Towyn or Benidorm.”

The seaside caravan park has been owned by the same family for more than 50 years. Although Mr Scantlebury’s comments were directed at park residents on a private Facebook page, a screenshot was shared on a national holiday park forum, prompting a range of reactions. Some people called his remarks “condescending”, “absolutely disgusting” and “extremely unprofessional”. One person said: “Not everyone has the same advantages in their lives it doesn’t make them any less deserving of respect.” An older woman was distinctly unimpressed. “I am a nanna and wear leggings,” she wailed. “How dare he.” But others suggested his observations might be “a bit true” and lauded the “brilliant” descriptions. One woman said: “Sadly, although very rude, prejudiced and non-pc, there might be an element of truth (in them)?” Another agreed: “Let’s be honest, we’ve all met that type of family, not just on holiday camps either.” And a third added: “Imagine if you booked a well-earned break at this park, and the type of people he is describing, if they do indeed exist, set up camp in the next van? Not sure your description on Tripadvisor would be so different.” Speaking previously to North Wales Live, Mr Scantlebury said: “We are a quiet park with no nightclubs or arcades and residents want to keep it that way. It’s very rare that we get that type of visitor here. When they do come, they cause minor anti-social behaviour and require intervention by our on-site security. “We have a great community here, one that’s socially aware too, as residents often join Keep Wales Tidy litter picks. They spend a lot of money locally, in pubs, restaurants and theatres, and contribute enormously to the local economy.”

Like Loading...