Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia in Netflix’s Wednesday

Iconic actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the handful of recognisable Hollywood stars who are just as glamorous as when they first reached their height of fame. She will be starring in The Addams Family reboot, Wednesday, portraying the teenager’s mum, the devilish Morticia Addams. Here’s all there is to know about Zeta-Jones, including how old the actress is.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been in a plethora of films throughout her 33-year career, which initially kicked off with the movie 1001 Nights.

She went on to star in some blockbusters, including The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment, Ocean’s Twelve, The Terminal, Traffic and Rock of Ages.

Musical lovers will best remember Zeta Jones though for starring as the talented killer Velma Kelly in Chicago, opposite Renée Zellweger.

More recently, she has been appearing in TV shows like Prodical Son, Cocaine Godmother and Queen America.

